Hyderabad News | GHMC Commissioner Takes Charge: Surprise Inspections and Urgent Repairs Ordered in Flood-Affected Zones

Hyderabad: In response to the ongoing challenges posed by recent heavy rains and flooding across Hyderabad, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Amrapali Kata has issued urgent directives to tackle the situation. During a teleconference on Tuesday, September 3, the Commissioner emphasized the need for immediate action to address flooding, maintain canals, and ensure public safety.

Commissioner Kata has instructed city authorities to clear floating debris from canals and stormwater drain culverts during dry spells to prevent water stagnation and ensure efficient drainage. She also mandated special measures during rainy periods to manage water accumulation and avoid flooding in vulnerable inland areas.

Recognizing the potential health risks posed by stagnant water, the Commissioner has tasked the additional commissioner of health with identifying flood-affected colonies for anti-larvae operations and fogging to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. Health camps are to be set up in collaboration with district medical officers across Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal districts to provide medical care to affected residents.

In addition to health measures, Commissioner Kata emphasized the need for immediate repairs to roads damaged by the rains. She directed that warning boards or barricades be installed around hazardous areas to prevent accidents. Following the teleconference, the Commissioner conducted a surprise inspection in the Kukatpally zone, visiting flood-affected areas such as Maisamma Pond, IDL Pond, and Safdar Nagar. She stressed the urgency of completing canal works to prevent further flooding and ensured that safe drinking water is provided to residents in affected areas.

A report released by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office on Monday estimated the total damage from the recent rains at Rs 5,438 crore. The losses include Rs 2,362 crore for the Roads and Building Department, Rs 175 crore for the Energy Department, Rs 415 crore in crop losses, and Rs 629 crore for irrigation repairs. The Municipal Administration suffered a loss of Rs 1,150 crore, with damages to public properties estimated at Rs 500 crore.

In response to the crisis, 110 relief camps have been organized, and more than 4,000 people have been safely relocated. Meanwhile, the water level of the Munneru River in Khammam’s Prakash Nagar continues to rise, exacerbating the situation.

The Commissioner’s swift actions underscore the GHMC’s commitment to addressing the immediate needs of Hyderabad’s residents, ensuring their safety, and restoring normalcy in the wake of the flooding.