Hyderabad News | Heavy Rain Causes Collapse of LB Stadium Wall

Hyderabad: A portion of the boundary wall of the LB Stadium in #Hyderabad collapsed today, following heavy rain since last night.

The wall, adjacent to the old CCS office in Basheer Bagh, unexpectedly came down, causing damage to a few police vehicles parked nearby. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Authorities are assessing the situation and taking necessary precautions to prevent further incidents.

Today, Hyderabad experienced a spell of heavy rain that disrupted normal life across the city. The downpour, which began late last night and continued through the day, led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, causing traffic jams and delays.

#HyderabadRains #LBStadium #collapse pic.twitter.com/gVnP66FkTI — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) August 20, 2024

In some parts, trees were uprooted, and power outages were reported as the rain intensified. The city’s drainage systems were overwhelmed, leading to flooding on major roads and residential areas.

The heavy rain also resulted in the collapse of a portion of the boundary wall at the LB Stadium, damaging nearby police vehicles. Authorities have issued warnings to residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as they work to manage the situation.