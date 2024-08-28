Hyderabad News | Hydra Commissioner Ranganath Warns Owaisi’s Fatima College Over Illegal Constructions

Hyderabad: In a significant development, Hydra Commissioner Ranganath has issued a stern warning regarding the illegal constructions at Owaisi’s Fatima College, located near Chandrayanagutta Salakam pond.

The Commissioner stated that while action is imminent, a temporary reprieve is being given to avoid disruption during the academic year.

“We are providing time to remove these illegal structures. Taking action now would negatively impact students, and our priority is ensuring they do not end up on the streets,” said Ranganath.

However, the Commissioner made it clear that if the illegal constructions are not dismantled, strict action will follow. “Whether it’s Owaisi or Mallareddy, the law is the same for everyone,” he added.

The comments have sparked widespread discussion in the city, with many awaiting the next steps in this unfolding situation.