Hyderabad News | Law and Order Collapse in City: Three Murders in One Night

Hyderabad: The city’s law and order situation took a drastic turn as three murders occurred in a single night in the areas of SR Nagar, Begumbazar, and Mailardevpally.

In Yakutpura, 72-year-old Mohammad Azeem, an electrician, and shop owner in Begumbazar’s Feel Khana, was found dead in a pool of blood in his shop. Azeem’s son became worried when his father did not return home, and his phone was switched off.

The next morning, he discovered his father’s lifeless body and immediately informed the Begumbazar police.

In Mailardevpally, a tragic incident unfolded as a son killed his own father. Mudiraj Kishtappa, a resident of Pragathi Nagar, was attacked by his son Mahender (23) following a heated argument. Kishtappa (52) suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot.

Authorities are investigating these incidents to uncover the motives and apprehend those responsible.