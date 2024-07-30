Hyderabad News | Stray Bullet Injures Woman in Narsingi Area

Hyderabad: A woman was injured when a stray bullet hit her on the terrace of her home at Narsingi area in Hyderabad on Tuesday, officials said.

This was the second incident in as many weeks and it sent panic among residents.

Police suspect that it may have misfired from a nearby army firing range where soldiers were practising.

The incident occurred under the limits of the Narsingi police station of Cyberabad Commissionerate. The woman, identified as Padma, was on the terrace of her building in Gandhamguda when a bullet struck her leg and she sustained a bullet injury near the ankle.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she received treatment and was later discharged. Alerted by the local residents, police rushed to the spot and seized the bullet.

This was the second incident in Narsingi this month.

On June 13, a stray bullet had pierced through the glass windows of a flat on the fifth floor of an apartment complex. No one was injured in the incident.

There are two firing ranges near Gandhamguda where police and army personnel conduct firing practice.