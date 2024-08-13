Hyderabad News | Tanishq celebrates spirit of Varamahalakshmi with ‘Aarna’

Hyderabad: Tanishq, India’s largest jewelry retail brand from the House of Tata, presents the timeless jewelry collection- Aarna to honor the generous spirit of Varamahalakshmi, a festival that worships the Goddess of prosperity, wealth, and joy.

Aarna is a celebration of the inherent grace and strength embodied by every woman.

The collection is artistically designed and meticulously crafted in reverence, capturing the essence of every woman who creates her legacy, the company said in a release here on Tuesday.

Tanishq is offering a free gold coin on every purchase along with the year-long Tanishq Exchange offer to provide 100 percent value on old gold purchased from any jeweler in India of 22KT and above from August 15 to 18, 2024.

Experience the splendour of the magnificent designs and celebrate this season of new beginnings across all Tanishq stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Varamahalakshmi, a revered festival dedicated to the goddess of wealth and prosperity, offering prayers to the one who grants ‘varas’/wishes – Goddess Lakshmi, is observed with great devotion during the Shravan month. Believed to be working with the goddess on this day is considered equivalent to worshipping her 8 forms, this occasion holds immense spiritual significance.

The collection blends traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, featuring intricate designs that are symbolic of the festival’s rich cultural heritage.