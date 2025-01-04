Hyderabad Numaish 2025: Free Entry, Ladies Day, and Mobile App – What You Must Know Before You Go

Discover everything you need to know about Hyderabad Numaish 2025! From free entry for children to special Ladies Day, exciting stalls, and the convenient mobile app, get ready for a memorable visit.

Hyderabad: The Much-Awaited Numaish Exhibition Begins on 3rd January 2025

The highly anticipated Numaish Exhibition, one of Hyderabad’s largest consumer fairs, kicked off on 3rd January 2025 at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. This year, the exhibition will attract over 22 to 23 lakh visitors. Running until 15th February 2025, the event promises an exciting lineup of over 2,300 stalls showcasing various products, including jewellery, handicrafts, textiles, electronics, and more.

The exhibition offers an extensive range of items from different Indian states, allowing attendees to explore unique regional goods. For the first time in Numaish history, the event will feature special days dedicated to women and children, including Ladies Day on 9th January and Children’s Special on 31st January.

Numaish 2025 Timings Tickets and Free Entry

Numaish 2025 will operate daily from 4:00 PM to 10:30 PM on weekdays and extend to 11:00 PM on weekends. For visitors, the entry ticket is priced at ₹50 per person for those above 5 years. Special categories such as children under 5 years, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals can enter free of charge. The exhibition is also making ticketing more convenient with online ticket booking and QR code scanning for quicker entry.

Exciting Attractions, Activities, and Special Days

In addition to shopping, the exhibition will feature various entertainment options, including mini trains, a Ferris wheel, a dragon ride, and a roller coaster. Cultural events and competitions will also be held on special days like Lady’s Day (January 9), Children’s Day (January 31), and Makar Sankranti (January 14). Visitors can take part in competitions such as cooking, sketching, mehendi design, rangoli, and flower arrangement contests.

Additionally, the event will host musical performances and cultural shows, creating a lively and festive atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

A Platform for Innovation and Start-Ups

One of the key highlights of Numaish 2025 is the inclusion of start-ups and innovations emerging from Telangana’s T-Hub, a state government initiative to foster entrepreneurship and innovation. There will also be a dedicated section for women entrepreneurs, underscoring the exhibition’s commitment to supporting diverse and inclusive entrepreneurship.

The Telangana Industrialists Welfare Federation (TIWF) will also present products from small and medium enterprises (SMEs), further promoting local businesses at the event.

Additional Features: Health and Safety, and More

The Numaish Exhibition will feature a collaboration with the Yashoda Group of Hospitals, offering health check-ups for visitors at the venue. To ensure a smooth and safe experience, foolproof arrangements have been made for visitor safety.

For those driving to the venue, parking is free for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, adding convenience to the experience.

How to Get There

The Nampally Exhibition Grounds are centrally located and easily accessible via local trains to Nampally Railway Station, metro services, and city buses. The exhibition grounds span 23 acres, making it one of Hyderabad’s most prominent event venues.

Mobile App for Visitor Convenience

A mobile app enhances the visitor experience, offering detailed information on stalls, events, facilities, and e-ticket booking options. The app supports multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, and English, ensuring accessibility for all visitors.

With its diverse attractions and offerings, Numaish 2025 promises to be a fun-filled, family-friendly event that celebrates commerce and culture, making it an unmissable event for Hyderabad residents and tourists.