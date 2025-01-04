Telangana School Sankranthi Holidays: Students to Enjoy an Extended 7-day Break from This Date

Telangana students will enjoy a 7-day extended break for Sankranti from January 11 to 17, with schools reopening on January 18. Here’s everything you need to know about the festive holiday schedule.

After a three-day extended holiday for Christmas, students in Hyderabad are gearing up for another break with the upcoming Sankranthi festival. As per the academic calendar for 2024-25, the School Education department has officially declared a five-day holiday for the festival from January 13 to 17. Schools will reopen on January 18.

Extended Seven-Day Vacation for Students

With January 11 and 12 falling on the Second Saturday and Sunday, students will enjoy a seven-day extended holiday for Sankranthi. The break is a welcome respite for students before they resume their studies and prepare for upcoming formative assessment exams.

Formative Assessment Exams Ahead

After the Sankranthi break, students will quickly return to academics, as schools have been instructed to conduct the formative assessment exams. For Class X students, the exams are scheduled to begin by January 29, while the exams for Classes I to IX will start by February 28.

While school students enjoy the festival holiday, intermediate students also hope for a break during the same period. However, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has not announced their Sankranthi vacation dates. Students and parents are eagerly waiting for updates on the matter.