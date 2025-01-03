Water Supply Disruption in Hyderabad: Affected Areas and Details

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced a 24-hour water supply disruption from 6 AM on December 6 in various parts of the city.

The announcement came after pipeline leakages were reported in the Manjeera Water Supply Scheme Phase-1, which provides drinking water to the city.

Affected Areas and Low-Pressure Water Supply

Residents in several areas will experience water supply interruptions or low-pressure supply during this period. The affected areas include:

Patancheru Industrial Area

University of Hyderabad

BHEL Township

BHEL Factory

SBI Training Center

Doyens Colony

Hafeezpet

Madinaguda

Gangaram

Chandanagar

Lingampalli

Jyoti Nagar

Ashok Nagar

RC Puram

Patancheru

Cause of Disruption and Ongoing Repair Works

The HMWS&SB stated that the water supply disruption is due to leakages in the pipeline of the Manjeera Water Supply Scheme Phase-1, a major source of drinking water for Hyderabad. Repair and junction works are underway to address these issues and restore normal water supply.

Advisory for Consumers

The board has urged consumers in the affected areas to use drinking water sparingly during the disruption. While repairs are being carried out, the supply is expected to return to normal post-24 hours, depending on the progress of the work.

Water Supply Restoration Plan

Once repairs are completed, water supply is expected to return gradually to normal pressure across all affected areas. The HMWS&SB has assured the public that every effort is being made to minimize inconvenience.