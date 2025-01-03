Breaking News: Allu Arjun Granted Bail by Nampally Court

Hyderabad: Popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail by the Nampally Court today. The court allowed the bail application, providing relief to the actor amidst ongoing legal proceedings.

Bail Granted with Conditions

The Nampally Court granted Allu Arjun bail on the condition of a 50,000 rupees surety bond along with the requirement of two witness signatures. The actor’s legal team successfully presented their case, which resulted in the court’s favorable decision.

Actor’s Legal Troubles

Allu Arjun had been embroiled in a legal issue related to an ongoing case, which led to his appearance in court earlier this week. The granting of bail has come as a significant relief to the actor and his fans, who have been awaiting the court’s decision.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

While Allu Arjun has been granted bail, the case is still under investigation. The actor is expected to appear in court for future hearings, as the legal proceedings continue to unfold.

The actor’s legal representatives are confident that the matter will be resolved in his favor as they continue to engage with the authorities involved.