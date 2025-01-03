Tense Situation in Basheerbagh as Samagra Shiksha Teachers Rally for Permanent Appointments

Hyderabad: A massive rally organized by Samagra Shiksha teachers in Basheerbagh has drawn significant attention as they continue to demand permanent appointments as promised by the government.

Despite repeated warnings from the authorities, the teachers have remained steadfast in their protest, calling for the fulfillment of the government’s earlier commitments regarding job security.

Samagra Shiksha Teachers Demand Job Security

The rally, which saw a large number of teachers participating, was aimed at pressuring the government to honor its promise of permanent appointments for teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan program. The teachers, who have been working on a contractual basis for years, have been vocal about their frustration over the lack of job security and the government’s failure to address their concerns.

Police Blockade and Tension in Basheerbagh

The situation escalated when the Hyderabad Police intervened, blocking the rally to prevent it from moving forward. Authorities had issued multiple warnings to the protesters, urging them to disperse, but the teachers remained firm in their resolve, leading to a tense standoff in Basheerbagh. As the police attempted to control the situation, tension mounted, with both sides refusing to back down.

Teachers’ Protest Reflects Growing Discontent

The teachers’ protest reflects a growing sense of discontent among educators across the state who are seeking job stability and fair employment practices. They argue that the government’s failure to deliver on promises made during the launch of the Samagra Shiksha program has left many teachers in a vulnerable position, unsure about their future.

Ongoing Struggle for Permanent Appointments

The Samagra Shiksha teachers have been organizing protests and submitting petitions for permanent appointment for years, but the issue remains unresolved. With rising tensions and the increasing pressure from educators, many are wondering how long the government can delay fulfilling its promises without further escalation.

The rally in Basheerbagh highlights the growing dissatisfaction among teachers in the state, and the situation continues to evolve, with both sides in a standoff. The government’s response to these ongoing protests will likely influence the future of educational employment in the state.