Newly Constructed Aramgarh Flyover Awaits Inauguration: Commuters Urge Quick Action

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Aramgarh flyover, stretching 4.5 kilometers and marking the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad, remains closed to traffic, awaiting formal inauguration by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

This delay continues to inconvenience commuters, leading to significant traffic slowdowns in the area.

Flyover Construction Details

Constructed at a cost of over ₹350 crores, with an equivalent amount spent on land acquisition, the flyover is part of the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP). Planned for over seven years and situated on National Highway 44 (NH-44), the project began in late 2021 and was initially scheduled for completion by 2023. However, unforeseen local issues caused a one-year delay, with construction finally completed in mid-December 2024.

Delayed Inauguration

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had planned the flyover’s inauguration twice in December 2024, but both events were postponed. Local residents have voiced their frustrations, highlighting the daily challenges of navigating narrow slip roads due to the flyover’s unavailability.

“The traffic congestion is unbearable. The authorities must open the flyover immediately to ease our commutes,” said Syed Irshad, a resident of Bahadurpura.

Importance of the Aramgarh Flyover

Connecting Bahadurpura and Aramgarh, this vital stretch of road links over two dozen colonies with NH-44, making it a critical route for daily commuters. The completed flyover is expected to significantly reduce travel time and alleviate traffic bottlenecks in this busy area.

Expected Inauguration in January

According to officials, the Aramgarh flyover is likely to be inaugurated in January 2025, alongside other infrastructure projects. Residents and commuters eagerly await the opening, hoping it will mark the end of prolonged traffic woes.

Key Features of the Aramgarh Flyover

Length : 4.5 kilometers

: 4.5 kilometers Cost : Over ₹350 crores

: Over ₹350 crores Location : On NH-44, connecting Bahadurpura to Aramgarh

: On NH-44, connecting Bahadurpura to Aramgarh Construction Timeline : Late 2021 to December 2024

: Late 2021 to December 2024 Program: Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP)

Stay tuned for updates on the inauguration and the latest developments regarding Hyderabad’s infrastructure projects.