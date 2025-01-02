Hyderabad Formula-E Race Case: Former HMDA Official Seeks More Time to Appear Before ED

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Formula-E race case, former chief engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), N.L.N. Reddy, failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Thursday.

Reddy informed the ED that he would not be able to attend and requested additional time for his appearance.

The ED is expected to issue a fresh summons for Reddy’s appearance. Meanwhile, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar is scheduled to appear before the central agency on Friday, January 3.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of BRS and the primary accused in the case, to appear on January 7. The ED is investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following an FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

ED Registers Case Against KTR and Others in Formula-E Race Scandal

On December 30, the Enforcement Directorate registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the PMLA against KTR, Arvind Kumar, and B.L.N. Reddy. The investigation is also looking into potential violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ACB had earlier booked a case on December 29, alleging financial irregularities in the organization of the Formula E race held last year. The FIR, filed under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, stems from claims of irregularities during the event when the BRS party was in power.

According to the FIR, filed by M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, over Rs 54.88 crore was allegedly paid to UK-based Formula-E Operations Limited (FEO) and others, violating standard procedures. The complaint contends that HMDA transferred funds even though it was not a direct party to the original agreement, which only called for the government to provide infrastructure and civic amenities for the race.

Allegations and Investigation

The ACB’s FIR includes sections from the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, accusing officials of misappropriating public funds in the Formula-E race project. Investigations continue, with the ED and ACB examining the roles of key figures involved in the controversial event.

As the investigation unfolds, the ED’s involvement aims to ensure accountability and transparency in the financial dealings surrounding the Formula-E race, which has become a focal point of political scrutiny in Hyderabad.