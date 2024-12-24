Hyderabad Police Arrest Allu Arjun’s Bouncer in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Hyderabad: In a continuing investigation into the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre 70 MM during the premiere of Pushpa 2, the Chikkadpally police have arrested one more individual in connection with the incident. The latest person arrested is Anthony, a bouncer who was reportedly with actor Allu Arjun and his family during their visit to the theatre on December 4, when the stampede occurred.

The stampede, which occurred during the highly anticipated screening of Pushpa 2, resulted in multiple injuries as the crowd scrambled for entry. Police authorities have cited Anthony’s presence as significant to the ongoing investigation into the events leading up to the tragedy. After his arrest, Anthony was produced before the court, which granted him conditional bail. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation fully.

In addition to Anthony, the police have named Mythri Movies Company as an accused in the case. The production house associated with the movie’s release has been cited for its role in the chaotic events surrounding the premiere. The investigation has led to the charging of 18 individuals, including actor Allu Arjun, his security team members, and the theatre management.

The stampede has raised serious questions about crowd control and safety measures at public events, especially during high-profile movie premieres. The Chikkadpally police continue to piece together the sequence of events and gather evidence to determine the exact causes of the incident.

Authorities have emphasised the importance of public safety and the need for stricter measures to avoid such incidents in the future. The case remains under investigation as police work to ensure justice for the victims and accountability for all parties involved.