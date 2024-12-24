ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: India vs Pakistan and Other Important Games, Check Full List

The highly anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is set to feature some thrilling cricketing action, with a host of top teams competing for the prestigious title. The full schedule has been officially announced, with the India vs Pakistan match on February 23, 2025, taking center stage. This clash will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, and is expected to be one of the most exciting matchups of the tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule:

February 19 – Pakistan vs New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi

– Pakistan vs New Zealand, February 20 – Bangladesh vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

– Bangladesh vs India, February 21 – Afghanistan vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

– Afghanistan vs South Africa, February 22 – Australia vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

– Australia vs England, February 23 – Pakistan vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

– Pakistan vs India, February 24 – Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

– Bangladesh vs New Zealand, February 25 – Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

– Australia vs South Africa, February 26 – Afghanistan vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

– Afghanistan vs England, February 27 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

– Pakistan vs Bangladesh, February 28 – Afghanistan vs Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

– Afghanistan vs Australia, March 1 – South Africa vs England, National Stadium, Karachi

– South Africa vs England, March 2 – New Zealand vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Semi-finals:

March 4 – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

– Semi-final 1, March 5 – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Final:

March 9 – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

All matches will start at 2:30 PM IST, bringing prime-time action for Indian cricket fans.

Check out the full fixtures for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. pic.twitter.com/oecuikydca — ICC (@ICC) December 24, 2024

Key Matches to Watch:

The India vs Pakistan match on February 23, 2025, is undoubtedly one of the major highlights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This much-anticipated clash is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide. The match will be held in Dubai, adding to the excitement as the two cricketing giants face off in a crucial group-stage encounter.

Semi-final and Final Details:

The semi-finals will be played on March 4 and March 5, with India participating in Semi-final 1 if they qualify, while Pakistan will feature in Semi-final 2 if they make it through. If India qualifies for the final, it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The final will occur on March 9, 2025, at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where the two best teams will battle for the ICC Champions Trophy title.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venues:

Matches will occur across key cricketing venues in Pakistan and Dubai, with the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore also playing host to several essential fixtures throughout the tournament.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be an unforgettable event, with intense rivalries and high-level cricket action. Fans can look forward to the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match on February 23 and other exciting matchups. Make sure to tune in for what is set to be a thrilling month of international cricket.