Winter Holiday Announcement: Schools to Remain Closed from January 1 to 15, Remedial Classes for High School Students

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has announced the winter holidays for all government schools in the national capital, with schools remaining closed from January 1 to 15. This break will give students a well-deserved respite during the chilly winter season, but the Directorate has also implemented measures to ensure students, particularly those in classes 9 to 12, make the most of the vacation period.

During the winter break, the Directorate has arranged for remedial classes for students in classes 9 to 12. These classes will run for ten days, focusing on core subjects to boost academic performance. Remedial sessions for students in classes 9 to 11 will concentrate on essential subjects like English, Science, and Mathematics, with daily lessons in these areas.

For class 10 and class 12 students, the remedial sessions will emphasize revision and practice of pre-board question papers. Subject teachers have been instructed to guide students on how to approach and solve the question papers efficiently, with a focus on strengthening exam techniques.

The Directorate has also issued instructions for school principals to prepare a detailed timetable for the remedial classes ahead of the winter break. The timetable is expected to include sessions that last no less than one hour. A copy of the timetable must be submitted in advance to the concerned Deputy Director of Education (DDE) for approval.

Remedial Class Timings:

The classes will be conducted in two shifts: morning and evening. Students and parents are advised to check the following schedule for the winter remedial sessions:

Morning Classes:

Period 1: 8:30 am to 9:30 am

Period 2: 9:30 am to 10:30 am

Break: 10:30 am to 10:50 am

Period 3: 10:50 am to 11:50 am

Period 4: 11:50 am to 12:50 pm

Evening Classes:

Period 1: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

Period 2: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Break: 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm

Period 3: 3:50 pm to 4:50 pm

Period 4: 4:50 pm to 5:50 pm

This initiative by the Directorate of Education aims to provide extra academic support to students as they prepare for important board exams. By offering structured study sessions during the winter vacation, the Directorate hopes to help students achieve better results in the upcoming exams.

Parents and students are encouraged to ensure that they follow the schedule and make the most of these remedial classes to improve their academic performance.

For more details on the schedule and updates, students and parents can contact the respective school principals or refer to the timetable provided by the Directorate of Education.