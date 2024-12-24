Allu Arjun Arrives at Police Station for Questioning in Connection with Pushpa 2 Stampede Tragedy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun arrived at a police station in Hyderabad on Tuesday to face questions regarding the tragic stampede that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rise earlier this month.

The police summoned the actor as part of an ongoing investigation into the December 4 incident at Sandhya Theatre, where thousands of fans rushed to catch a glimpse of Arjun, causing a chaotic stampede. During the incident, a woman named Revathi tragically lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalized with injuries.

According to police sources, Allu Arjun was notified to appear for questioning at 11 am on Tuesday. The actor had previously expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with the investigation. As Arjun left his home for the police station, heavy security was deployed around his residence following a violent incident that took place on Sunday. A group of individuals, claiming to be students from Osmania University, had stormed into the actor’s house, demanding Rs 1 crore as compensation for the victim’s family. The group also vandalized Arjun’s property, throwing tomatoes and breaking flowerpots.

Following the stampede, the police filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections. Arjun was initially arrested on December 13, but later that day, he was granted a four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court. He was released from jail the following morning.

In response to the tragedy, Allu Arjun announced a financial contribution of Rs 25 lakh for the victim’s family. The producers of Pushpa 2 also offered Rs 50 lakh in assistance.

Meanwhile, the police arrested six individuals concerning Sunday’s disturbance at the actor’s residence. A Hyderabad court granted all six bail on Monday.

The investigation into the tragic stampede continues as authorities work to determine the factors leading to the deadly incident at the film’s premiere.