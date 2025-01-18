Afzalgunj Firing Incident: Hyderabad Police Trace Auto Rickshaw Driver Linked to Travel Agency Shooting Incident

Hyderabad police trace the auto rickshaw driver involved in the Afzalgunj firing incident. The driver provided key details that could help identify suspects linked to a heist and shooting at a travel agency.

Hyderabad: The city police have successfully traced the auto rickshaw driver who had unknowingly transported two suspects involved in a shooting and robbery at Afzalgunj on Thursday. The incident occurred when the two men, who were allegedly involved in a heist in Bidar, Karnataka, shot and injured the manager of a travel agency before fleeing the scene.

Police Investigate the Auto Rickshaw Driver’s Role

Following the shooting incident at the travel agency, the police identified that the suspects had fled the scene in an auto rickshaw. The driver is currently being questioned for any information he might have overheard during the ride, such as conversations or descriptions that could help authorities track down the suspects. Investigators are hopeful that the details provided by the driver will aid in identifying the individuals responsible for the crime.

The Heist in Bidar and Escape to Hyderabad

The two suspects, believed to have committed a brutal heist earlier on Thursday morning in Bidar, Karnataka, are also connected to the killing of two individuals, including a security guard, during a robbery in which they looted Rs. 93 lakhs. After committing the crime, the suspects are said to have escaped on a bike, which they later abandoned before boarding a bus to Hyderabad at MGBS (Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station).

According to the police, upon arriving in Hyderabad, the suspects purchased tickets for a bus to Raipur and stashed the stolen cash in luggage bags. During the bus journey, the travel agency manager, Jahangir, became suspicious of the large sums of money in their bags. When he questioned the duo, one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and shot him before fleeing the scene.

Fleeing to Secunderabad and Further Investigation

Following the shooting, the suspects continued their escape and took an auto rickshaw towards Secunderabad. The police were able to trace the vehicle to Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad, where the suspects briefly stopped. The investigation revealed that the two did not board a train in Secunderabad as initially believed but instead took another auto rickshaw towards Medchal. During this journey, they reportedly managed to purchase new clothes and bags.

The police have found a trolley bag at Trimulgherry and are verifying if it belongs to the suspects, which may provide further leads.

Nationwide Search for the Suspects

With the suspects believed to be from Bihar, the Hyderabad police have expanded their search efforts across the country, working with other law enforcement agencies to track the criminals down. They are also piecing together the details of the suspects’ whereabouts and activities since the robbery in Bidar.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and police have assured the public that efforts are being made to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice for their violent crimes.