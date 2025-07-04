Hyderabad Protest Crackdown: BRSV, JAC Leaders Detained Ahead of ‘Chalo Secretariat’ Rally

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Hyderabad on Friday as several leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) and the Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) were detained by police ahead of their scheduled ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest.

The demonstration was organized to demand the immediate release of a job notification calendar from the Congress-led Telangana government.

BRSV Leaders Detained, Protest Thwarted

In a preventive move, BRSV State Vice President Tunga Balu and other key leaders were reportedly placed under house arrest in the early hours. Several others were taken into custody across the city to prevent the protest from escalating.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Demand for Job Calendar and Employment Opportunities

The protestors were demanding the release of a comprehensive job notification calendar, as promised by the Congress party during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. The commitment included providing 2 lakh government jobs and introducing a time-bound recruitment process.

BRSV Slams Congress Government for Broken Promises

Condemning the detentions, Tunga Balu called the arrests “illegal and undemocratic,” accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of deceiving Telangana’s unemployed youth.

“Revanth Reddy cannot continue governance through house arrests and suppression forever. He promised to release a job calendar before elections but continues to cheat the youth,” said Balu.

Also Read: Cybercrime Bust: Hyderabad Technician Arrested for Pirating Telugu Films

Youth Organizations Demand Immediate Action

The BRSV and JAC, along with various student and youth organizations, have intensified their demands, urging the government to uphold its election promises and address the growing unemployment crisis in the state.

Heavy Police Deployment Across Key Locations

To maintain law and order, heavy police forces were deployed at strategic points across Hyderabad, including the Secretariat, Osmania University, and other protest-prone zones. No major clashes were reported, but the detentions triggered widespread criticism from opposition parties and civil rights groups.