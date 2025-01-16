Hyderabad Startup SVAG Pet Homes Introduce Barkitecture, a New Trend in India

Hyderabad: SVAG Pet Homes LLP, a Hyderabad-based startup, has launched Barkitecture, a groundbreaking concept in India that focuses on architectural designs tailored for dogs. The company unveiled a range of innovative products, including Barkkey Villas, Pods, and Designer Furniture, at a press event held at FTCCI on Thursday.

What is Barkitecture?

Barkitecture is a pet-focused architectural trend that designs living spaces specifically for dogs. It reimagines traditional kennels as luxurious, comfortable, and stylish homes for pets, catering to their needs and preferences.

The product lineup includes:

Barkkey Villas

Barkkey Pods

Pet-Friendly Furniture

Post-Pandemic Trend

Speaking to the media, Vishal Bothra, one of the founders, highlighted the surge in pet adoptions during the pandemic. “Dogs offered emotional support during COVID-19, leading to the rise of ‘pet parenting.’ Owners now consider their pets as family and want designer homes that reflect their needs,” he said.

The products, manufactured at a facility in Aramgarh, Hyderabad, are available online at www.barkkey.com and on Amazon, with prices ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹5,00,000. The startup aims to sell 1,00,000 units within the next year.

Barkkey Foundation for Street Dogs

Alongside its commercial venture, SVAG Pet Homes has launched the Barkkey Foundation, dedicated to the welfare of stray dogs. The foundation focuses on initiatives like feeding street dogs through its B-Bowl program and promoting responsible pet parenting. Hyderabad alone has over 4 lakh stray dogs, and the foundation aims to make a meaningful impact.

The Growing Pet Industry in India

India’s pet population reached 38 million in 2023, with dogs making up the majority. The pet care market, valued at ₹5,000 crore in 2024, is growing rapidly at 9% annually. Founders Sushanth Kanneganti, Gopal Varma, and Anudeep Y are optimistic about the future of Barkitecture in India, citing the growing demand for premium pet products.

“This concept transforms traditional pet spaces into personalized havens. Dogs deserve comfort and care just as humans do,” said Sushanth Kanneganti.

Future Plans

While the startup is currently focused on dogs, the founders plan to expand their product catalog with 50 new designs soon. The company remains committed to its mission of creating innovative, pet-centered solutions while giving back to the community through its foundation.

For more information, visit www.barkkey.com or follow on Instagram: @barkkey.india.