Hyderabad to host Lok Manthan-Bhagyanara 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that Lok Manthan-Bhagyanara 2024, a prestigious cultural and intellectual conclave, will take place in Hyderabad from November 21 to 24.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Reddy stated that this four-day event aims to provide a vibrant platform for showcasing art, culture, and dialogues on pressing national and global issues.

The event will be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu on November 22, with prominent dignitaries including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and several Union Ministers expected to attend.

Reddy revealed that the event will feature participation from representatives of 12 countries, over 100 speakers, and 1,500 artists delivering 350 performances, emphasizing Indian unity and cultural heritage. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the stalls and exhibitions on November 21.

Highlighting the importance of the event, Reddy explained that Lok Manthan is held every two years to foster intellectual discourse and celebrate India’s diverse cultural traditions. This is the first time the event will be hosted in South India, following successful editions in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Assam.

Reddy likened the event to the “Samudra Manthan,” signifying its role in uniting diverse perspectives to address global and national challenges. “This is a momentous occasion for transcending politics and strengthening national sentiment,” he remarked.

The event coincides with the celebration of Birsa Munda Jayanti, observed by the Central Government as Tribal Respect Day. Reddy noted that rural artists would demonstrate their crafts and skills, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience traditional art forms firsthand.

With over 100 cultural activities planned, Lok Manthan-Bhagyanara 2024 is open to people from all walks of life. The program invites art enthusiasts and intellectuals to immerse themselves in exhibitions, performances, and discussions aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of cultural heritage and global issues.