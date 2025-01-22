Once-in-a-Lifetime: Hyderabad to Witness Rare Planetary Parade, When and How to Watch it?

Hyderabad will experience a rare planetary parade this January, with Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn aligning in the night sky. Learn when and where to watch this celestial event for a stunning view.

Hyderabad: Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts in Hyderabad are in for a spectacular treat as four planets—Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars—align in the night sky for a rare celestial event this January. The planetary parade, which brings together these planets in a stunning alignment, can be seen without a telescope, making it an ideal occasion for both seasoned astronomers and casual sky watchers to enjoy the cosmic show.

When and Where to Watch the Planetary Parade

The planetary parade can be observed on January 21 and January 25, with Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn clearly visible to the naked eye just after sunset. Uranus and Neptune will also be part of the alignment, but they will require a telescope to be seen clearly.

The best time to witness this rare spectacle is 45 minutes after sunset, when the skies darken enough for the planets to shine brightly. To catch a glimpse of this celestial display, head towards the southwestern horizon. Venus and Saturn will be the first to light up the southwest sky, followed by Jupiter in the southeast. Mars will appear in the east, completing the alignment of visible planets.

The event will last for about three hours, with Venus and Saturn setting in the west. The planetary parade offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see multiple planets in alignment with the naked eye.

How to Identify Each Planet

To help spot the planets during the parade, here’s a guide:

Venus : The brightest planet in the night sky, Venus will shine brightly towards the southwest and will be easily identifiable due to its brilliance and non-twinkling light.

: The brightest planet in the night sky, Venus will shine brightly towards the southwest and will be easily identifiable due to its brilliance and non-twinkling light. Mars : Recognizable by its distinct red color, Mars will appear as a bright lightbulb-like object in the eastern sky.

: Recognizable by its distinct red color, Mars will appear as a bright lightbulb-like object in the eastern sky. Saturn : Saturn will appear as a dim, yellowish-white, non-twinkling object in the western sky.

: Saturn will appear as a dim, yellowish-white, non-twinkling object in the western sky. Jupiter: Jupiter will be visible in the southern sky and will shine similarly to Saturn, although it may appear slightly brighter.

Uranus and Neptune, although part of the alignment, will not be visible to the naked eye but can be seen with a telescope as tiny, bright dots.

Mercury’s Appearance in the Celestial Lineup

While Mercury will not be part of this January planetary parade, it will join the celestial show later. From February 28 to March 12, Mercury will become visible in the night sky, joining the planetary parade. This period promises the best view of the alignment, when all planets will be visible to the naked eye.

Tips for Optimal Viewing

For the best viewing experience, it’s essential to head to an open, dark space free from city light pollution. A clear sky and an unobstructed view of the horizon will provide the ideal conditions to spot the planets. Whether you are an astronomy enthusiast or a casual observer, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

N Sree Raghunandan Kumar, founder president of the Planetary Society of India (PSI), emphasized that the event presents a rare chance to observe four planets without any special equipment. He advised people to simply step outside, enjoy the moment, and watch the planets align.

A Unique Celestial Event

Hyderabad’s night skies will host this extraordinary event, providing an excellent opportunity for locals to experience the magic of the planetary parade. With the planets aligned in such a manner, this spectacle promises to leave all who witness it in awe.

So, grab a blanket, head to an open space, and enjoy the cosmic dance of Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars in the sky above Hyderabad this January.

