Hyderabad Shocker: Toddler Succumbs to Severe Burns from Hot Water Bucket

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Jawaharnagar, Hyderabad, where a four-year-old boy, M Bunny, succumbed to critical burn injuries after an accidental hot water spill at his home. The tragic event occurred on Monday, and despite receiving medical attention at Gandhi Hospital, he passed away on Tuesday.

How the Incident Happened?

M Bunny, the young victim, lived with his parents, Narasimha and Laxmi, who are both daily wage workers residing in Balaji Nagar, Jawaharnagar. According to police reports, the toddler was playing inside the house when the unfortunate accident occurred.

The hot water bucket accident happened due to an electric immersion heater rod that was being used to heat water. The child, unaware of the dangers, approached the bucket and attempted to handle it. Unfortunately, the bucket tilted accidentally, spilling the boiling hot water onto him.

Severity of Injuries and Medical Response

Following the incident, the toddler sustained severe burns and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for emergency medical treatment. However, despite the doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Police Investigation and Legal Actions

The Jawaharnagar police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident. The child’s body has been shifted to the morgue for an autopsy. Authorities are looking into the exact circumstances that led to the accident and whether any negligence was involved.

Safety Concerns and Awareness

This devastating event underscores the importance of child safety measures at home, especially around hot water sources and electrical appliances. Parents and caregivers should take necessary precautions to prevent such mishaps, including: