Hyderabad Traffic Police Announce Road Closures and Diversions Amid Elevated Corridor Construction

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced major traffic diversions and road closures in connection with the commencement of construction of the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on NH-44. The restrictions will come into effect from October 30, 2025, and will remain in force for about nine months.

According to D. Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the road stretch between Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction and Balamrai will be closed in both directions throughout the construction period. Motorists have been advised to avoid the Balamrai–CTO Junction stretch, where heavy congestion is expected due to ongoing works and diversions.

ALTERNATE ROUTES & DIVERSIONS:

Vehicles coming from Balanagar and heading towards Panjagutta or Tank Bund should take the route via Tadbund – Mastan Café – Diamond Point – Mudfort – NCC – JBS – SBI.

Motorists from Suchitra bound for Panjagutta or Tank Bund are advised to proceed via Safe Express – Bapuji Nagar – Center Point – Diamond Point – Mudfort – NCC – JBS – SBI.

Traffic from Tank Bund, Rani Gunj, Panjagutta, Rasoolpura, and Plaza intending to reach Tadbund via CTO Junction will be diverted at Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction towards Anna Nagar – Balamrai – Tadbund.

Residents of Anna Nagar traveling towards Panjagutta or Tank Bund have been advised to use internal bylanes — including the Meeting Point bylane, Hockey Ground bylane, and L&O Police Station bylane — or proceed via Balamrai to reach their destinations.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has urged the commuters to follow the advisories and plan their travel accordingly. Regular updates will be provided through official social media handles — Facebook (facebook.com/HYDTP) and Twitter/X (@HYDP).

In case of emergencies or travel assistance, citizens can contact the Traffic Helpline at 9010203626. The police have appealed to the public to cooperate during the construction period to ensure smooth traffic flow.