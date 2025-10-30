Hyderabad

Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar Reviews ICC Office Operations, Stresses Efficiency and Accountability

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, IPS, conducted an in-depth review of various operational units at the ICC Commissioner’s office on Thursday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 October 2025 - 23:43
Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar Reviews ICC Office Operations, Stresses Efficiency and Accountability
Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar Reviews ICC Office Operations, Stresses Efficiency and Accountability

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, IPS, conducted an in-depth review of various operational units at the ICC Commissioner’s office on Thursday. Moving through Tower A, he personally inspected departments including Administration, Accounts, IT, and the Control Room, interacting with staff to understand their work processes.

At the Main PCR, he closely examined the Integrated Patrolling Management system, checking the real-time movements of patrolling vehicles. He also reviewed the handling of emergency calls to Dial 100, evaluating response times, coordination, and overall effectiveness.

Also Read: No Voter ID? Use Any of These 12 Documents to Cast Your Vote, Says GHMC Commissioner

Addressing the staff, CP Sajjanar emphasized the importance of dedication, discipline, and systematic work. He instructed the ministerial staff to deploy personnel strictly according to necessity and to leverage advanced technological tools to enhance operational efficiency.

Highlighting the need for continuous improvement, he urged each employee to upgrade their work methods in line with modern technology. He assured that staff demonstrating outstanding performance would be recognized and rewarded. Simultaneously, he warned that negligence or lapses in duty would result in strict disciplinary action, reinforcing the need for accountability at every level.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 October 2025 - 23:43
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button