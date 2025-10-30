Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar Reviews ICC Office Operations, Stresses Efficiency and Accountability

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, IPS, conducted an in-depth review of various operational units at the ICC Commissioner’s office on Thursday. Moving through Tower A, he personally inspected departments including Administration, Accounts, IT, and the Control Room, interacting with staff to understand their work processes.

At the Main PCR, he closely examined the Integrated Patrolling Management system, checking the real-time movements of patrolling vehicles. He also reviewed the handling of emergency calls to Dial 100, evaluating response times, coordination, and overall effectiveness.

Addressing the staff, CP Sajjanar emphasized the importance of dedication, discipline, and systematic work. He instructed the ministerial staff to deploy personnel strictly according to necessity and to leverage advanced technological tools to enhance operational efficiency.

Highlighting the need for continuous improvement, he urged each employee to upgrade their work methods in line with modern technology. He assured that staff demonstrating outstanding performance would be recognized and rewarded. Simultaneously, he warned that negligence or lapses in duty would result in strict disciplinary action, reinforcing the need for accountability at every level.