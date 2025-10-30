No Voter ID? Use Any of These 12 Documents to Cast Your Vote, Says GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: In the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election to be held on November 11, voters can exercise their right to vote by showing any of the 12 alternative photo IDs other than the voter identity card (EPIC card), said GHMC Commissioner and District Election Officer RV Karnan.

In a statement issued on Thursday, GHMC Commissioner and District Election Officer R.V. Karnan stated that voters can present any of the following 12 alternative photo identity documents at polling booths:

Aadhaar Card Employment Guarantee Job Card Bank or Post Office Passbook with Photo Health Insurance Smart Card or Ayushman Bharat Health Card (issued by the Union Ministry of Labour) Driving Licence PAN Card Smart Card issued by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India under the National Population Register (NPR) Indian Passport Pension Document with Photo Employment Identity Card issued by Central or State Governments, PSUs, or Public Limited Companies Official Identity Card issued to MPs, MLAs, or MLCs Unique Disabled Identity Card (UDID) issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

RV Karnan stated, ‘If your name appears on the voter list but you lack a voter ID card, you are still permitted to vote using any of these 12 accepted photo identification cards.’