Congress Confident of Clear Victory in Jubilee Hills Bypoll, Says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday expressed confidence that the Congress party would win the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election with a clear mandate, stating that all survey reports conducted so far, both public and internal, pointed to a Congress victory in the constituency.

Participating in a door-to-door campaign in Krishna Nagar, Yusufguda division, along with BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other Congress leaders, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the victory of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav was a certainty. He described it as a “guaranteed win”, based on visible public support and the favorable survey trends in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the poor in Jubilee Hills for over a decade. “During 10 years of BRS rule, not even one white ration card was sanctioned to the poor in Jubilee Hills. This is a clear reflection of their apathy towards marginalized families,” he said.

In contrast, Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the achievements of the Congress government in the last 20 months. He stated that the number of white ration cards issued across the state had increased from 89 lakh to over 1.15 crore, and specifically emphasized that 40,000 new white ration cards were sanctioned in the Jubilee Hills constituency alone, directly benefiting the local poor.

He said the Congress government had created history by being the first in the country to launch a large-scale distribution of quality fine rice to the underprivileged, benefiting 3.15 crore people across Telangana. He stressed that this initiative was targeted at SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities, many of whom had been excluded under the previous regime.

Under our leadership, 85% of the state’s population belonging to SC, ST, BC, and minority communities are receiving fine rice through the public distribution system. This initiative has strengthened people’s trust in our government,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy further highlighted major welfare schemes implemented by the Congress, including the Mahalakshmi scheme, which provides free bus travel to women, and the Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which 200 units of free electricity are being supplied every month to all eligible poor families.

The Minister criticized opposition parties, particularly the BRS and BJP, for what he called false propaganda against the Congress government. “The same parties that neglected the poor for a decade are now spreading misinformation about a government that is actually delivering welfare on the ground. It is both ironic and unacceptable,” he said.