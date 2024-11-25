Hyderabad Traffic Police Taking Action on Pending Challans: Charge Sheets Filed and Legal Notices Sent

Hyderabad: In a concerted effort to clear pending traffic challans, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have started filing charge sheets in court and collecting fines. The police have been focusing specifically on the recovery of fines for outstanding challans. A special team has been set up to address the issue, and charge sheets are being filed against vehicle owners with more than ten pending challans.

To streamline this process, the police are sending notifications to vehicle owners via SMS, using the phone numbers linked to their registration details. The messages include information about the case and the scheduled date and time for the court appearance. If the recipients fail to respond, legal notices are issued, compelling them to appear in court and settle the outstanding fines.

This year alone, the traffic police have filed charge sheets against 1,115 individuals, brought them before the court, and collected fines. Additionally, 5,431 individuals have been served with legal notices. The system initially targeted motorcyclists with over three pending challans, requiring them to appear in court, and special campaigns have been launched to catch those avoiding payment.

Also Read: Elon Musk Becomes the Richest Person in History with a Net Worth of

Despite offering two large-scale discounts on fines in the past, many individuals did not take advantage of these opportunities. As of now, 150 vehicles with pending challans are still operating on the streets of Hyderabad. The police are now focusing on identifying motorcycles with over ten pending challans.

Based on the number of registered vehicles in Hyderabad and the wider Telangana region, legal notices are being sent to vehicle owners. The police are keeping detailed records of vehicles that repeatedly violate traffic rules, and those caught driving under the influence of alcohol or committing other traffic offenses have had their vehicles temporarily impounded.

This initiative highlights the police’s increased efforts to address traffic violations and reduce the number of outstanding fines in the city, with a focus on ensuring better compliance with traffic regulations.