Hyderabad: Young Man Murdered by Friend in Azampura

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Azampura under the Chaderghat Police Station limits when a man named Aleem was allegedly murdered by his friend, Mustafa. Both men are believed to have been drug addicts, and reports suggest that the fatal confrontation stemmed from a disagreement between the two.

The incident, which took place recently, has raised concerns about the increasing incidents of violence in the city. While the exact cause of Aleem’s death remains unclear, the fight between the two friends escalated to a fatal level, leading to Aleem’s tragic demise.

Aleem, who was reportedly a beggar, died under circumstances that are still under investigation. Police have launched a probe into the matter.

This unfortunate incident is a part of a growing number of violent crimes that have been taking place in various parts of the city. Local authorities and law enforcement officials are being urged to take swift and effective action to prevent such crimes and enhance safety measures to protect citizens from the escalating violence.

More Details Awaited.