Hyderabad Youth Chapter of PURE – NGO Launched

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Youth Chapter of PURE (People for Urban and Rural Education), a volunteer-led NGO, was launched in a brief ceremony held at Prestige Royal Wood Club House in Kismathpur on Saturday morning. This launch marks a significant milestone as young leaders and their families gathered to ignite a movement for social change.

The chapter is led by Mentor Ms. Raghavi Reddy and Director Krish Kore, a passionate 6th grader. With over 50 PURE Youth Chapters operating globally, this chapter represents the first in Telangana, the second in India, and the 51st in the world.

The launch event was graced by the esteemed Chief Guest, Dr. Archana Ravikiran, renowned for her pioneering work in pediatric palliative care. Dr. Shyla Talluri, Founder and CEO of PURE, also addressed the gathering, inspiring young Ambassadors with her vision of fostering empathy, leadership, diversity, innovation, sustainability, and social impact.

Dr. Shyla Talluri stated, “The goals of this chapter are aligned with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With over 500 members across these 46 chapters, young leaders are educated about these SDGs and engage in local, national, and international projects.” Each chapter focuses on three local projects while also participating in one national and one international initiative each year, providing them with hands-on learning experiences.

As part of the international project, several chapters will be attending the upcoming World Economic Forum from January 20 to 24 in Davos. PURE Youth Chapters, designed for leaders aged 11 to 18, provide a platform for Ambassadors to address pressing social issues and develop practical solutions. Many PURE Youth Ambassadors have distinguished themselves as TEDx speakers, representatives at global forums like One Young World, and recipients of prestigious awards.

On the occasion, a repurposed laptop was presented to a needy girl, Marampelli Madhumitha, who is pursuing a Diploma in Polytechnic at Princeton Institute of Engineering Technology for Women. Madhumitha, currently in her second year of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, had been unable to afford a laptop. PURE stepped forward to donate a high-end, second-hand laptop, greatly aiding her in her educational journey.

Madhumitha expressed her gratitude, stating that this donation would empower many rural Telangana girl students. Venkat, the guardian of Madhumitha, highlighted the importance of such initiatives, noting that many companies have unused devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones that, if donated, can be repurposed to facilitate online education for children from low-income backgrounds.

PURE (People for Urban and Rural Education) is a volunteer-led organization founded by an NRI, Ms. Shyla Talluri. It focuses on Education, Girl Child Empowerment, Shelter Homes, Special Assistance, Indigenous Populations, Livelihoods, and Youth Leadership. The organization operates both in India and the USA, with footprints in Uganda, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Kenya, Barbados, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago. PURE has impacted over 100,000 children and 500 public schools in India, with influence in numerous other countries.