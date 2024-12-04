Hyderabadi Monjolika? What’s the Story Behind the ‘Chudail’ Sightings and Alleged Attacks in Jalpally?

Hyderabad: Whispers of a ‘chudail’ (witch) roaming the Jalpally area near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have caused a stir on social media and among locals. Videos, pictures, and an audio clip claiming an alleged attack by the supernatural entity have gone viral, prompting curiosity and fear alike.

The Viral Buzz

For the past few days, social media platforms have been flooded with content about the supposed ‘witch’ attack. An audio clip describes an incident where a young man was allegedly chased and injured by the chudail on Jalpally’s RR Masala katcha road. The narrator claims the victim is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and advises people to avoid the area at night.

Accompanying the audio are eerie videos where strange sounds—such as ankle bracelets jingling and someone crying—can be heard. Additionally, a photo of a man with visible wounds has added to the alarm. The content has gained traction, particularly among NRIs in the Middle East, and led to a surge in nighttime visitors to Jalpally hoping to catch a glimpse of the supposed entity.

Police Denial

However, authorities have dismissed these claims. Pahadishareef Inspector P. Guruva Reddy stated that no such incident has been reported to the police. “Some individuals are spreading baseless rumors to incite panic among the public. We are investigating and will take appropriate legal action against them,” he said.

Public Reaction

The rumors have evoked comparisons to the Bollywood film Bhoolbhulaiyaa 3, a horror-comedy centered around a ghost. While some have dismissed the chatter as baseless, others remain spooked, avoiding the area after dark.

The police have urged the public not to fall for such hoaxes and to report any unusual activities to law enforcement instead of spreading unverified information.

As the investigation continues, the ‘chudail’ saga serves as a reminder of how social media can amplify rumors, often blurring the line between reality and fiction.