Hyderabad’s Property Market Slows with Lowest Price Growth in Q3 2024 Amid ‘HyDRA’ Initiative and Musi River Project

Hyderabad’s real estate market, once a hotbed for rapid growth, is now facing challenges that have led to it recording the slowest property price growth among India’s top eight residential markets in Q3 2024. While other cities are experiencing a surge in real estate prices, Hyderabad’s market has been relatively stagnant, largely due to local policies, including the “HyDRA” initiative and the ambitious Musi River beautification project.

Overview of Hyderabad’s Real Estate Market

According to a report released by PropTiger.com, residential property prices across India’s major cities have surged, with most markets showing double-digit growth. However, Hyderabad has only seen a modest 7% price increase, trailing significantly behind cities like Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The slowdown in Hyderabad’s market can be attributed to several factors, notably the HyDRA initiative, which has instilled fear among property buyers and developers. Additionally, while the city has ambitious plans to beautify the Musi River, this large-scale project has raised concerns about its long-term impact on the market.

Hyderabad’s Sluggish Price Growth Compared to Other Cities

While Hyderabad’s growth rate lags, other cities have experienced substantial property price increases. The table below shows the comparative data on price insights from Q3 2024:

City Price (Rs/sq ft) in Q3 2024 YoY Growth (%) Delhi NCR 8,017 57 Chennai 7,179 22 Kolkata 5,844 22 Ahmedabad 4,736 21 Mumbai 10,500 19 Pune 6,850 18 Bengaluru 8,250 15 Hyderabad 7,050 7

From this data, it’s clear that Delhi-NCR leads with a massive 57% price increase, followed by Chennai and Kolkata at 22%. Ahmedabad and Mumbai also saw significant hikes in property values. However, Hyderabad’s 7% growth pales in comparison, indicating a slowing market.

The Role of the ‘HyDRA’ Initiative in Stalling Growth

One of the primary reasons for Hyderabad’s sluggish growth is the controversial HyDRA initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This policy targets illegal structures across the city and has led to the demolition of several buildings. While the initiative aims to bring order to the city’s construction practices, it has created widespread uncertainty and fear among property developers and buyers.

Key impacts of the HyDRA initiative include:

Decline in Property Registrations : Due to fears of potential demolitions, property registrations in the city have dropped dramatically. This has not only reduced state revenue but has also dampened market activity.

: Due to fears of potential demolitions, property registrations in the city have dropped dramatically. This has not only reduced state revenue but has also dampened market activity. Stifled Economic Activity : The initiative has created a cautious environment where both buyers and developers are hesitant to invest in properties, stalling new developments.

: The initiative has created a cautious environment where both buyers and developers are hesitant to invest in properties, stalling new developments. Fear of Uncertainty: The aggressive nature of the HyDRA initiative has caused uncertainty in the market, with property owners unsure about the fate of their investments.

As a result, the HyDRA initiative has been a key contributor to the slow growth of property prices in Hyderabad.

The Ambitious Musi River Beautification Project

While the HyDRA initiative has created hesitation in the real estate sector, Hyderabad is also witnessing the rise of an ambitious project aimed at transforming the city’s landscape—the Musi River beautification project.

This ₹1.5 lakh crore project aims to redevelop the area along one kilometer on both sides of the Musi River, with plans for expressways, walkways, cycling tracks, parks, plazas, and landmark buildings inspired by global architecture. The project, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is seen as a major step toward urban rejuvenation.

Key Highlights of the Musi River Project

Project Scope : The development will span one kilometer on each side of the river.

: The development will span one kilometer on each side of the river. Infrastructure Development : The project includes expressways, pedestrian walkways, cycling paths, parks, and plazas.

: The project includes expressways, pedestrian walkways, cycling paths, parks, and plazas. Global Inspiration : The architectural designs for the landmarks are inspired by renowned global structures.

: The architectural designs for the landmarks are inspired by renowned global structures. Concerns Over Costs: Despite its ambitious scope, the project has raised concerns about its high cost and potential economic implications on local development.

While the project is set to transform the area, the sheer scale and cost of the development have sparked concerns. Some critics argue that the project’s ₹1.5 lakh crore budget could strain local resources, potentially delaying other essential infrastructure developments in the city.

Factors Affecting Hyderabad’s Real Estate Market

1. Rising Construction Costs

The report by PropTiger.com noted that rising construction costs have fueled the surge in property prices across most Indian cities. The increase in material and labor costs has impacted the overall real estate market, with Hyderabad being no exception. However, unlike cities such as Delhi-NCR and Chennai, which have seen significant price hikes, Hyderabad’s market remains relatively stable, largely due to the combination of local policies and cautious market sentiment.

2. Stable and Mature Market

Hyderabad’s real estate market has historically been driven by its strong IT sector and robust infrastructure development. The modest 7% price increase indicates that the market has reached a certain level of maturity and stability. This contrasts with cities like Delhi-NCR, which saw a massive 57% increase, suggesting that Hyderabad’s market is less volatile and more sustainable in the long term.

3. Impact of Local Policies

Local policies, including the HyDRA initiative and large-scale projects like the Musi River beautification, have created a mixed response in the market. While these projects aim to improve the city’s infrastructure and quality of life, they have also contributed to uncertainty and caution among developers and buyers. The long-term effects of these policies on the real estate market remain to be seen.

Industry Insights and Predictions

Expert Opinions

Vikas Wadhawan, CFO of REA India and Business Head at PropTiger.com, emphasized that while significant price increases have been observed in other Indian cities, Hyderabad’s market should be analyzed through a broader lens that considers India’s overall economic growth and urbanization patterns.

Predictions for Hyderabad’s Market

Experts predict that Hyderabad’s real estate market will continue to stabilize in the coming years, with slower but sustainable growth. However, the HyDRA initiative and the success of the Musi River project will play crucial roles in shaping the market’s future trajectory.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyderabad’s property market is currently facing a period of slowdown, recording the slowest price growth in Q3 2024 among India’s top eight cities. The combination of the controversial HyDRA initiative and the ambitious Musi River beautification project has significantly impacted the city’s real estate sector. While these developments have created uncertainty, they also present opportunities for long-term growth and transformation.

Key Takeaways: