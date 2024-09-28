Hydra Demolition Drive : Check if your property is in FTL land or buffer zone?

Hyderabad: The Hydra Demolition Drive likely refers to a government-led initiative targeting illegal or unauthorized constructions, particularly those that violate zoning laws, encroach upon floodplains, buffer zones, or are built on FTL (Full Tank Level ) land. This drive aims to clear structures that may pose environmental risks, safety hazards, or legal violations, especially in areas prone to flooding or near protected water bodies.

Key Aspects of the Hydra Demolition Drive:

Targeting Illegal Constructions: Properties built without proper approval or on restricted land, such as FTL lands and buffer zones, are subject to demolition.

Environmental and Safety Concerns: The drive may focus on clearing structures that hinder natural water drainage or flood management, making areas more vulnerable to natural disasters like floods.

Affected Areas: Commonly, areas near rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and other water bodies, particularly those designated as buffer zones or falling within the Flood Tolerance Level (FTL), may be prioritized for demolition.

Government Zoning Enforcement: Municipal authorities like GHMC and HMDA are responsible for enforcing the rules and identifying properties for demolition.

To find Full Tank Level (FTL) and Buffer Zone information for properties in Telangana, you can use several resources provided by local and state authorities. Here’s how you can find this information:

1. Verify Property Status in Hydra Demolition Drive via HMDA and GHMC

Access Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) records for properties marked in the demolition drive.

2. Use Telangana Dharani Portal to Check FTL Land Status

Visit the Dharani Portal to enter your property’s survey number and verify if it falls under Full Tank Level (FTL) land or a buffer zone.

3. Consult Irrigation & CAD Department for Floodplain and Buffer Zone Information

Obtain accurate data on floodplains and buffer zones from the Irrigation and CAD Department to ensure your property’s compliance.

4. Get Updated Demolition List from Local Municipal Authorities

Contact your local Municipal Corporation or GHMC for an official list of properties involved in the Hydra Demolition Drive.

5. Check HMDA Master Plan for Buffer Zone Regulations

Review the HMDA Master Plan for zoning regulations related to buffer zones around water bodies and flood-prone areas.

6. Engage Town Planning Offices for Detailed Property Zoning

Reach out to your local Town Planning Office to determine if your property is in an FTL zone or buffer area and at risk of demolition.

7. Monitor Government Notifications on Hydra Demolition and FTL Land

Stay informed through state government notifications about property clearance and demolition drives related to FTL lands and buffer zones.

To find out about properties built on Flood Tolerance Level (FTL) land and buffer zones in the Hyderabad area, you can visit the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) website. Here’s the link:

https://lakes.hmda.gov.in