Hyderabad

HYDRA Shifts Focus to Srilingampalli: Massive Encroachment Detected, Action Expected Soon

Mohammed Yousuf2 January 2025 - 23:17
HYDRA Shifts Focus to Srilingampalli: Massive Encroachment Detected, Action Expected Soon
HYDRA Shifts Focus to Srilingampalli: Massive Encroachment Detected, Action Expected Soon

HYDRA has turned its focus to Srilingampalli, where massive encroachments have been detected. Immediate action is expected as authorities prepare to tackle the issue.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assessment Monitoring Agency (HYDRA) is actively uncovering the remains of Eedulakunta Lake, located in the Khanamet area of Shrilingampally Mandal, as part of an ongoing survey to determine the lake’s boundaries. The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Survey of India, addresses residents’ concerns regarding the lake’s encroachment and disappearance.

Local Complaints Prompt Investigation

Residents of Khanamet and Kukatpally villages had raised concerns about the alleged encroachment and loss of the lake, prompting HYDRA to step in. With the help of high-resolution maps from the National Remote Sensing Centre, HYDRA identified the lake remnants, which had been previously obscured due to urban developments in the area.

HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited the site a month ago to assess the situation and review the ongoing encroachments and violations of the lake’s boundaries. The lake’s disappearance had been linked to construction activities in the surrounding area, particularly near the Cybercity (Hitech City) bridge. It was reported that the flood channel between Tummudikunta and Eedulakunta had been closed off due to the bridge construction, leading to a lack of water inflow to the lake and subsequent filling and encroachment of its area.

Survey of India Joins Efforts

image 15 HYDRA Shifts Focus to Srilingampalli: Massive Encroachment Detected, Action Expected Soon

In response to these concerns, HYDRA engaged the Survey of India for a comprehensive survey of the area. On Thursday, the Survey of India conducted a complete study of the region based on topo maps, confirming the presence of Eedulakunta Lake at the intersection of Khanamet and Kukatpally villages. The survey identified the Full Tank Level (FTL) and water spread areas of the lake, providing evidence of encroachment and alterations to the water body.

Also Read: Could Kashmir’s Name Be Changed to “Kashyap”? Amit Shah’s Statement Sparks Debate

Officials from various departments were involved in the survey, including HYDRA, Irrigation, Revenue, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), and HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority). Their collective efforts aim to preserve and protect the lake while ensuring environmental and urban planning regulations adherence.

Investigations Continue

As investigations continue, HYDRA is working to address concerns about encroachment with the help of relevant authorities. The Survey of India report findings will play a crucial role in determining future steps to restore the lake and prevent further illegal constructions.

image 16 HYDRA Shifts Focus to Srilingampalli: Massive Encroachment Detected, Action Expected Soon

The ongoing efforts reflect HYDRA’s commitment to safeguarding Hyderabad’s natural resources and ensuring proper land use and urban planning in the rapidly developing city.

HYDRA 11 1 HYDRA Shifts Focus to Srilingampalli: Massive Encroachment Detected, Action Expected Soon

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf2 January 2025 - 23:17

Related Articles

Hyderabad Police Raid Chinese Manja Shops

Hyderabad Police Raid Chinese Manja Shops, Book Cases

2 January 2025 - 22:57
Hyderabad's Numaish (Exhibition) Set to Kick Off Tomorrow: Key Details You Need to Know

Hyderabad’s Numaish (Exhibition) Set to Kick Off from Jan 3: Key Details You Need to Know

2 January 2025 - 19:57
Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar: Police Investigate Dowry Harassment Allegations

Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar: Police Investigate Dowry Harassment Allegations

2 January 2025 - 19:54
Newly Constructed Aramgarh Flyover Awaits Inauguration: Commuters Urge Quick Action

Newly Constructed Aramgarh Flyover Awaits Inauguration: Commuters Urge Quick Action

2 January 2025 - 19:45
Back to top button