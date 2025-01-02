HYDRA Shifts Focus to Srilingampalli: Massive Encroachment Detected, Action Expected Soon

HYDRA has turned its focus to Srilingampalli, where massive encroachments have been detected. Immediate action is expected as authorities prepare to tackle the issue.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assessment Monitoring Agency (HYDRA) is actively uncovering the remains of Eedulakunta Lake, located in the Khanamet area of Shrilingampally Mandal, as part of an ongoing survey to determine the lake’s boundaries. The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Survey of India, addresses residents’ concerns regarding the lake’s encroachment and disappearance.

Local Complaints Prompt Investigation

Residents of Khanamet and Kukatpally villages had raised concerns about the alleged encroachment and loss of the lake, prompting HYDRA to step in. With the help of high-resolution maps from the National Remote Sensing Centre, HYDRA identified the lake remnants, which had been previously obscured due to urban developments in the area.

HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited the site a month ago to assess the situation and review the ongoing encroachments and violations of the lake’s boundaries. The lake’s disappearance had been linked to construction activities in the surrounding area, particularly near the Cybercity (Hitech City) bridge. It was reported that the flood channel between Tummudikunta and Eedulakunta had been closed off due to the bridge construction, leading to a lack of water inflow to the lake and subsequent filling and encroachment of its area.

Survey of India Joins Efforts

In response to these concerns, HYDRA engaged the Survey of India for a comprehensive survey of the area. On Thursday, the Survey of India conducted a complete study of the region based on topo maps, confirming the presence of Eedulakunta Lake at the intersection of Khanamet and Kukatpally villages. The survey identified the Full Tank Level (FTL) and water spread areas of the lake, providing evidence of encroachment and alterations to the water body.

Officials from various departments were involved in the survey, including HYDRA, Irrigation, Revenue, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), and HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority). Their collective efforts aim to preserve and protect the lake while ensuring environmental and urban planning regulations adherence.

Investigations Continue

As investigations continue, HYDRA is working to address concerns about encroachment with the help of relevant authorities. The Survey of India report findings will play a crucial role in determining future steps to restore the lake and prevent further illegal constructions.

The ongoing efforts reflect HYDRA’s commitment to safeguarding Hyderabad’s natural resources and ensuring proper land use and urban planning in the rapidly developing city.