HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects HUDA Enclave Colony, Jubilee Hills for Illegal Constructions; Action Expected Soon

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, AV Ranganath, the Commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), conducted a thorough inspection of the HUDA Enclave Colony and Guru Brahma Nagar Basti areas in Hyderabad. During his inspection, Ranganath identified potentially illegal constructions, including a compound wall near the Nandagiri Layout, which was built to secure a park adjacent to a slum settlement.

Suspected Encroachment and Breach of Laws

The compound wall, which was constructed with the intention of securing a park, is suspected of violating encroachment laws, as per complaints received by the HYDRAA. The area near the wall is home to structures predominantly made from tin sheets, characteristic of slum settlements. Authorities have raised concerns that the construction of the wall may have encroached upon public or restricted land, further complicating the legality of the structures in the area.

Next Steps: Survey and Rehabilitation Plans

During the inspection, AV Ranganath assured that HYDRAA would take immediate steps to secure the compound wall and ensure its alignment with legal frameworks. He also stated that the agency would employ Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) technology for precise surveys of the area. The use of DGPS will aid in determining the exact boundaries and legal status of the land in question.

Once the surveys are complete, Ranganath emphasized the need for coordination with other authorities, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and the District Collector. Together, they will devise a comprehensive plan to address the rehabilitation of the residents of the Basti, ensuring their well-being and compliance with urban development regulations.

A Coordinated Approach to Address Encroachment Issues

The inspection reflects a growing commitment to addressing illegal constructions and encroachments in Hyderabad, ensuring that urban development aligns with the city’s master plan. HYDRAA’s collaboration with multiple agencies aims to provide solutions for the residents of slum areas while safeguarding public and environmental interests.

Commissioner HYDRAA AV Ranganath on Tuesday inspected the NandagiriHills, encroachment of parks at HUDA Enclave Colony and GuruBrahmanagar Basti on Tuesday.



Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender also accompanied Rangnath during his visit.

As the situation unfolds, authorities remain focused on implementing a systematic approach to both rectify the encroachment and ensure the welfare of those affected in the HUDA Enclave Colony and Guru Brahma Nagar Basti.