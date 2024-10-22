Telangana

HYDRAA Launches Lake Rejuvenation Efforts in Hyderabad, Starting with Errakunta Lake

After multiple demolition drives, permissions and public panic, HYDRAA shifted its focus to rejuvenating lakes. HYDRAA announced that it began the initial works of rejuvenating the water bodies in and around Hyderabad.

Fouzia Farhana22 October 2024 - 17:31
HYDRAA Launches Lake Rejuvenation Efforts in Hyderabad, Starting with Errakunta Lake
HYDRAA Launches Lake Rejuvenation Efforts in Hyderabad, Starting with Errakunta Lake

Hyderabad: After multiple demolition drives, permissions and public panic, HYDRAA shifted its focus to rejuvenating lakes. HYDRAA announced that it began the initial works of rejuvenating the water bodies in and around Hyderabad.

In a release, it stated that after removing encroachments from lakes in Hyderabad, it has turned its attention to rejuvenating the water bodies.

The HYDRAA has started with Errakunta Lake in the Nizampet Municipality.

The cleanup is expected to be finished in two to three days and there are plans for rejuvenating Errakunta Lake, with locals welcoming the efforts, said HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Fouzia Farhana22 October 2024 - 17:31

Related Articles

Telangana Government Declares Diwali Holiday for Schools and Colleges

Telangana Government Declares Diwali Holiday for Schools and Colleges

22 October 2024 - 18:54
BRS leader K T Rama Rao files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Telangana Minister Surekha

BRS leader K T Rama Rao files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Telangana Minister Surekha

22 October 2024 - 18:40
Telangana Tops Financial Management Index, KT Rama Rao Slams Congress for False Narratives

Telangana Tops Financial Management Index, KT Rama Rao Slams Congress for False Narratives

22 October 2024 - 18:04
Harish Rao Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over Contradictory Claims on Musi River Redevelopment Project

Harish Rao Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over Contradictory Claims on Musi River Redevelopment Project

22 October 2024 - 17:13
Back to top button