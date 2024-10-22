HYDRAA Launches Lake Rejuvenation Efforts in Hyderabad, Starting with Errakunta Lake

Hyderabad: After multiple demolition drives, permissions and public panic, HYDRAA shifted its focus to rejuvenating lakes. HYDRAA announced that it began the initial works of rejuvenating the water bodies in and around Hyderabad.

In a release, it stated that after removing encroachments from lakes in Hyderabad, it has turned its attention to rejuvenating the water bodies.

After multiple demolition drives, permissions and public panic, HYDRAA shifted its focus to rejuvenating lakes. HYDRAA announced that it began the initial works of rejuvenating the water bodies in and around Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/9kAHuxez2Q — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 22, 2024

The HYDRAA has started with Errakunta Lake in the Nizampet Municipality.

The cleanup is expected to be finished in two to three days and there are plans for rejuvenating Errakunta Lake, with locals welcoming the efforts, said HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.