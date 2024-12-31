Khajaguda Lake: Hydra’s Demolition Drive Leaves Families Homeless, Children Ask for Food: Video

Hydra’s demolition drive at Khajaguda Lake has left families homeless, with belongings scattered on the road. In a heartbreaking moment, a child asks for food as authorities clear the area. Read more about the devastating impact.

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching scene, the ongoing demolition drive by Hydra in the Khajaguda Lake area has left many families destitute. Over 20 shops were demolished as part of the operation, leaving the residents and business owners struggling to cope with the aftermath.

The demolition has affected the local community. As authorities tore down homes and shops, families were left on the streets, their belongings scattered on the road. The sudden nature of the operation has left many in distress, with no time to salvage their possessions.

In one of the most emotional moments, a young child was seen asking for food, saying “Amma, akalestundi” (Mom, I’m hungry), as their family’s shop and belongings were reduced to rubble. The sight of children and families in distress has sparked outrage and concern from the public, with many questioning the approach and timing of such a drastic measure.

As part of the operation, authorities left goods such as refrigerators, TVs, and other valuable items discarded on the road. The chaotic scenes highlight the severity of the situation and the emotional toll it has taken on the affected families.

The demolition operation carried out with heavy police presence, has raised several questions regarding the treatment of residents and the lack of adequate compensation or notice for the demolition. While the authorities insist the operation was necessary for land clearing, the human cost of the exercise is becoming a focal point of public anger.

As the community reels from the shock, many are left hoping for a resolution that addresses both the need for urban planning and the welfare of those affected by the demolitions.