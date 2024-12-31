Big Breaking News: Hydra Demolished Over 20 Shops in Khajaguda: Video

In a dramatic turn of events, Hydra has demolished over 20 shops in Khajaguda, sparking outrage among local business owners. Read more about the ongoing demolition and the chaos it has caused.

Hyderabad: In a shocking year-end demolition drive, Hydra has left many residents and shopkeepers devastated. Several shops in the Khajaguda Cheruvu Buffer Zone were razed. The sudden and forceful action has led to widespread protests and tears from the affected individuals, who have voiced their anger over destroying their long-standing properties.

The affected victims expressed their frustration, questioning how their decades-old constructions were demolished so suddenly. Many shopkeepers and business owners have been left with nowhere to go after their establishments were swiftly torn down. Some were given just 24 hours’ notice to vacate, leading to outbursts from the traders, who were unable to clear their shops in such a short time.

Hydra personnel, along with a heavy police presence, have been continuing the eviction and demolition operations amidst significant public unrest. Over 20 shops have been cleared, with valuable goods, including fridges, TVs, and other essential items, being destroyed during the process.

The residents and business owners are expressing their anguish at being forced onto the streets, as their livelihoods and homes have been demolished with little prior warning or compensation. The situation remains tense, with continued protests against the demolition operations.

As the demolition continues under heavy security, the city is witnessing an unprecedented amount of unrest, with citizens questioning the timing and approach of the drive, especially as the year comes to a close. The authorities have yet to release a statement addressing the grievances of the affected individuals.