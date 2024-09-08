HYDRA’s Inhumane Actions: Poor Families Left Homeless in the Rain After Demolitions (Video)

Hyderabad: The ongoing HYDRA demolition operations in the city continue, with homes of poor and helpless individuals being demolished without warning or compensation.

In a recent operation in the Madhapur China Talab FTL area, several homes were demolished, leaving countless families stranded on the streets in heavy rain.

These individuals are not wealthy landowners but unfortunate people who had managed to secure shelter through years of hard work and savings. During the demolitions, officials did not allow them time to gather their belongings, forcing them to seek shelter with makeshift covers and sheets in the rain, along with their children, elderly, and women.

Witnesses report that victims watched in horror as their homes were demolished before their eyes during the rain, presenting a heart-wrenching scene. There is widespread outrage among the public over HYDRA’s inhumane behavior.

In one instance, enraged individuals attempted to commit suicide by dousing themselves in petrol in protest against the injustice they faced, but the police intervened and prevented the attempts.

Over 100 homes were demolished in Sanam Cheruvu, displacing numerous families. The victims are appealing to the government for basic humanitarian consideration, requesting appropriate compensation and respectful treatment.