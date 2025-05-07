Hyundai Exter Updated: Two New Variants Launched – Check Price, Features & Key Highlights

Hyundai has expanded its micro-SUV lineup with the addition of two new variants—S Smart and SX Smart. The popular Hyundai Exter now offers even more options for customers looking for stylish, compact, and fuel-efficient mobility with added features and flexibility.

New Hyundai Exter Variants: S Smart and SX Smart

The newly launched S Smart and SX Smart variants come with multiple engine and transmission choices, including petrol manual, petrol automatic (AMT), and CNG options. These trims are targeted at customers seeking a balance of comfort, design, and efficiency in an affordable SUV.

Hyundai Exter S Smart & SX Smart: Price Details

The ex-showroom prices for the new variants are as follows:

S Smart Petrol Manual : ₹7.70 lakh

: ₹7.70 lakh S Smart Petrol AMT : ₹8.40 lakh

: ₹8.40 lakh S Smart CNG : ₹8.30 lakh

: ₹8.30 lakh SX Smart Petrol Manual : ₹8.16 lakh

: ₹8.16 lakh SX Smart Petrol AMT : ₹8.83 lakh

: ₹8.83 lakh SX Smart CNG (Hy-CNG Duo): ₹9.18 lakh

These variants bring more choices to the already well-priced Exter lineup.

Key Features of S Smart Variant

The S Smart variant is equipped with several advanced and lifestyle-friendly features such as:

Electric sunroof

LED tail lamps

Rear AC vents

LED daytime running lights (DRLs)

R15 stylish steel wheels

Highline tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

This makes it a compelling option for those who want both comfort and aesthetics at a mid-range price.

What Makes SX Smart Special?

Building on the S Smart, the SX Smart variant includes premium enhancements like:

Push-button start with smart key

Projector headlamps

Shark fin antenna

These additions improve not only comfort but also the visual and functional appeal of the car.

Powertrain and Performance

The Hyundai Exter comes powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that delivers:

82 bhp of power and 113.8 Nm of torque (Petrol)

of power and of torque (Petrol) 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm (CNG variant)

Both 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions are available, while the CNG version comes with Hyundai’s dual-cylinder technology that enhances boot space—perfect for city travel and long family drives.

Earlier in 2025, Hyundai also introduced new trims such as the SX Tech (available in Petrol and Hy-CNG Duo) and S+, which is petrol-only. These updates were aimed at providing better tech and efficiency options across budget segments.