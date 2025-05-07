Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch Soon in India: Price, Specs, Features & More

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its next flagship-grade smartphone—the Vivo X200 FE—in India. Though not officially announced, the device has already started creating buzz online, especially for promising premium features at a relatively affordable price. Here’s everything we know so far.

Vivo X200 FE Expected Price in India

The Vivo X200 FE is expected to be priced between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000, placing it in the upper mid-range segment. If accurate, this would position the phone as a strong competitor to other premium smartphones, while offering flagship-level specs without crossing the ₹70K mark.

Display: Premium OLED Experience

The Vivo X200 FE is likely to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, promising vivid visuals and fluid animations. Additional highlights include:

Under-display fingerprint sensor

IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance

This makes the device not only visually appealing but also durable and future-proof.

Performance: MediaTek’s Best Yet?

Under the hood, the X200 FE could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, or possibly a new Dimensity 9400e variant. This ensures:

Flagship-level performance

Smooth multitasking & gaming

Enhanced AI capabilities like AI seasonal portraits

With such a setup, the X200 FE is expected to deliver top-tier speed and efficiency.

Camera: Zeiss Optics for Photography Lovers

Vivo continues its legacy of offering great camera setups, and the X200 FE appears to be no exception. The triple rear camera system is rumored to include:

50MP Sony IMX921 (main)

8MP ultra-wide lens

50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto with 3x optical zoom

50MP front-facing camera

The device is expected to support 4K video recording on multiple lenses, making it ideal for vloggers, mobile photographers, and content creators.

Battery: Massive Capacity with Fast Charging

A major highlight of the X200 FE is its 6,500mAh battery—much larger than most competitors. Combined with 90W fast charging, users can expect:

All-day power

Quick recharging for on-the-go usage

This makes the phone a solid pick for power users and frequent travelers.

Vivo appears committed to long-term software support, as leaks suggest:

3 years of major Android OS updates

4 years of security patches

This level of support is a huge bonus for Android users concerned about longevity.

While an exact date is not confirmed, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in July 2025. With the specifications and pricing revealed so far, it’s shaping up to be a serious contender in India’s premium smartphone market.

FAQs: Vivo X200 FE

Q: What is the Vivo X200 FE expected price?

A: Between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000.

Q: What chipset will it use?

A: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ or Dimensity 9400e.

Q: How big is the battery?

A: 6,500mAh with 90W fast charging.

Q: What are the camera specs?

A: Triple rear: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto + 50MP front camera.

Q: When will it launch in India?

A: Expected in July 2025.