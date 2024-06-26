‘I Was Almost in Tears:’ Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Reacts to Gulbadin Naib’s Injury Controversy

Hyderabad: In a historic achievement, Afghanistan secured a thrilling eight-run victory against Bangladesh (DLS method) to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-final for the first time. While the game was intense and action-packed, it was the off-field drama that truly captivated fans.

The spotlight fell on Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib, who provided an unforgettable moment during the match. Positioned at first slip, Naib clutched his hamstring and went down in apparent agony during Bangladesh’s innings, causing a brief pause in play.

This incident occurred shortly after Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott signaled his players to slow down the pace of the game. At the time, the DLS method indicated Bangladesh was trailing by two runs.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh found the incident amusing, describing it as “one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen on a cricket field.” Marsh elaborated, “I was almost in tears laughing, and at the end of the day, it had no bearing on the game. So we can laugh about it now – but gee it was funny. It was outstanding.”

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan downplayed the incident, stating, “He had some cramp. I don’t know what happened to him and I don’t know what’s going on in social media but that doesn’t matter.”

The moment also left the commentary team in splits. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, present in the commentary box, suggested the incident was award-worthy due to its unexpected nature.

The on-field umpire called for a halt in the game upon seeing Naib’s apparent injury, coinciding with the arrival of rain. This led to a brief interruption where players from both sides had to leave the field. When play resumed, Bangladesh’s innings was reduced by one over, and they were set a revised target of 114 runs. Naib returned to the game in the 13th over and subsequently took the wicket of Tanzim Hasan Sakib in the 15th over.

Afghanistan’s victory ultimately resulted in Australia’s elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan will face South Africa in the first semi-final, scheduled for Thursday, June 27.

This historic win marks a significant milestone for Afghan cricket, and all eyes will be on their upcoming clash against South Africa.