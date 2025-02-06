North IndiaCrime & Accidents

IAF Mirage 2000 Aircraft Crashes in Shivpuri, Trainee Pilots Safe

A twin-seater Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, during a routine training sortie on Thursday.

Fouzia Farhana6 February 2025 - 18:40
Bhopal: A twin-seater Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, during a routine training sortie on Thursday.

Fortunately, both pilots ejected safely and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical checkups.

Incident Details

According to the IAF, the crash occurred after the aircraft encountered a system malfunction during its training flight. In a statement on the social media platform X, the IAF confirmed that both pilots ejected safely, adding that an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

Crash Location and Response

The crash took place near Karaira village in Shivpuri district, located approximately 120 km from Gwalior, home to the IAF’s training center. The local police confirmed that the incident was caused by a technical snag in the aircraft, prompting the pilots to eject. During the jump, one of the pilots sustained injuries.

Aftermath of the Crash

Videos from the scene show wreckage scattered across a field, with large crowds of villagers gathered around the site after hearing the loud crash. Local authorities quickly arrived and secured the area.

“A team was dispatched to the spot immediately after receiving the information. Both pilots ejected safely, and no casualties were reported,” a police official stated.

Mirage 2000 Overview

The Mirage 2000, a multirole fighter jet manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation, first flew in 1978. It was inducted into the French Air Force in 1984, and more than 600 units were produced, with half of them being exported to eight countries, including India.

