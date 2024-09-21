Hyderabad

IIT Student and IT Employee Arrested for Marijuana Trafficking in Hyderabad

Excise officials arrested an IIT student, Pawan, and an IT employee for selling marijuana while residing in a PG hostel in SR Nagar.

Safiya Begum
242 1 minute read
IIT Student and IT Employee Arrested for Marijuana Trafficking in Hyderabad
IIT Student and IT Employee Arrested for Marijuana Trafficking in Hyderabad

Excise officials arrested an IIT student, Pawan, and an IT employee for selling marijuana while residing in a PG hostel in SR Nagar.

Raids were conducted in areas including Manikonda, Kukatpally, and SR Nagar by excise police. During the raid, 1.75 kg of marijuana was seized from the home of IT employee Lokesh in Manikonda.

The supplier, Srikanth, was arrested in Kukatpally. The accused were selling marijuana at Rs. 20,000 per kilogram.

Excise officials have identified 22 buyers and registered cases against all of them.

Tags
Safiya Begum
242 1 minute read

Related Articles

Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Lash Hyderabad: Commuters Advised to Drive with Caution

Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Lash Hyderabad: Commuters Advised to Drive with Caution

Hyderabad's Musi River Under Scrutiny: Encroachment Demolitions Set to Begin

Hyderabad’s Musi River Under Scrutiny: Encroachment Demolitions Set to Begin

Asaduddin Owaisi Inaugurates Safari Kid's Second Preschool in Hyderabad, Highlights Importance of Early Education

Asaduddin Owaisi Inaugurates Safari Kid’s Second Preschool in Hyderabad, Highlights Importance of Early Education

Confusion Over New Ration Cards: Public Left Uncertain About Application Process

Confusion Over New Ration Cards: Public Left Uncertain About Application Process

Back to top button