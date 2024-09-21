IIT Student and IT Employee Arrested for Marijuana Trafficking in Hyderabad

Excise officials arrested an IIT student, Pawan, and an IT employee for selling marijuana while residing in a PG hostel in SR Nagar.

Raids were conducted in areas including Manikonda, Kukatpally, and SR Nagar by excise police. During the raid, 1.75 kg of marijuana was seized from the home of IT employee Lokesh in Manikonda.

The supplier, Srikanth, was arrested in Kukatpally. The accused were selling marijuana at Rs. 20,000 per kilogram.

Excise officials have identified 22 buyers and registered cases against all of them.