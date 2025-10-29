Impractical magic: Maithili Thakur slams Tejashwi’s ‘govt job for every household’ promise

New Delhi: Singer and BJP candidate from the Alinagar Assembly constituency of Bihar, Maithili Thakur, on Wednesday strongly criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s recent election promise that one person in every household in Bihar would get a government job if his party came to power, calling it nothing but “impractical magic.” In a sharp response, Thakur said such promises were unrealistic and only served to mislead the public. “I can’t understand how one person in every household could possibly get a government job.

Even the government has its own limitations when it comes to such employment,” she said. “If we truly want jobs and opportunities in Bihar, we need to set up industries here. Saying that every household will get a government job sounds like magic—it’s simply not practical or possible,” she added. Thakur’s statement comes at a time when unemployment remains one of Bihar’s most pressing issues, with political parties offering competing visions for job creation. While the BJP has focussed on industrial investment and skill development, the RJD has been making sweeping promises centred on direct government employment.

Tejashwi Yadav, during his recent campaign rally, vowed that “not a single home in Bihar will be without a government job.” He said that if voted to power, his government would introduce a law within 20 days to guarantee at least one government job per family, and the promise would be implemented within 20 months. The pledge, included in the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto titled ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’, has drawn both enthusiasm and scepticism from voters and political observers alike.

Critics argue that Bihar’s fiscal and administrative structure cannot sustain such massive recruitment, while supporters view it as an ambitious plan to tackle unemployment. The political battle in Bihar is getting intense as the state prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11 with results coming on November 14.