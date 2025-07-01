India Builds Stronger Ties with UAE to Secure Minerals and Make Green Steel

New Delhi: In a strategic move to bolster mineral security and expand green steel collaboration, India has deepened its industrial and trade ties with the Gulf region. Union Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy began his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by engaging in high-level talks and inaugurating international offices of major Indian PSUs.

India’s Steel Push Goes Global with UAE Partnership

Highlighting India’s growing global footprint in the steel and minerals sector, Kumaraswamy met with His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), to explore long-term strategic partnerships. Discussions focused on:

Securing access to low-silica limestone from RAK

from RAK Expanding exports of value-added Indian steel

of value-added Indian steel Green hydrogen and green steel collaboration

Setting up calcined lime production units using RAK’s natural resources

using RAK’s natural resources Enhancing engagement via CPSEs like SAIL, NMDC, and MECON

“India views steel not just as a material, but as the backbone of our infrastructure, mobility, energy, and manufacturing sectors,” Kumaraswamy stated.

RAK Key to India’s Mineral Security Strategy

Ras Al Khaimah plays a pivotal role in India’s mineral sourcing, particularly through Stevin Rock LLC, which currently supplies 2.5 million tonnes of limestone annually to SAIL (Steel Authority of India Ltd). With India targeting SAIL’s expansion from 20 to 35 MTPA, this partnership is expected to grow significantly.

Kumaraswamy also invited RAK’s leadership to collaborate in India’s infrastructure development, energy value chains, and sustainable raw material logistics.

NMDC and MECON Open Global Offices in Dubai

During the visit, the Minister inaugurated the international office of NMDC Limited in Dubai. NMDC, India’s leading iron ore producer, aims to:

Acquire overseas mineral assets

Form strategic global joint ventures

Source critical minerals like dolomite, steel-grade limestone, and more

“This move is part of a deliberate global strategy,” Kumaraswamy said, pointing to India’s commitment to industrial expansion and clean energy transition.

He also inaugurated MECON Limited’s new Dubai office, marking the global presence of India’s premier engineering consultancy.