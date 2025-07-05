India Can Host World Championships, Olympics in Future: World Athletics Official

Bengaluru: Adille Sumari Walla, Vice President of World Athletics and former AFI chief, believes Tuesday’s Neeraj Chopra Classic is just the beginning. He praised the international javelin meet and emphasized India’s potential to host more elite sporting events.

“A Small Step” That Will Become “Very Big”

Speaking at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Sumariwalla described the event as a world-class platform featuring the best javelin throwers globally. He told IANS:

Also Read: Husband Found Dead in Hyderabad: Wife Held for Murder

“This is a small step, this event will become very big in the future… We are bidding for World Championships, world junior championships so lots of things will happen in the next few years.”

Neeraj’s Flagship Event Draws Global Brands

The inaugural NC Classic, India’s first Gold‑category Continental Tour event, has already caught global attention, attracting major sponsors ahead of July 5. This highlights its growing commercial and sporting value

Turning India into an Athletics Destination

Sumariwalla and Chopra both see this event as a springboard. Chopra expressed hope that the NC Classic marks the start of regular mega-competitions on Indian soil, aiming for annual meets and ultimately hosting a Diamond League-level tournament

India Eyes Major Global Championships

Sumariwalla confirmed that India is preparing bids for World Championships and junior world meets, with the NC Classic being the foundation. He views this as vital for India’s long-term athletics growth on the global stage .

The NC Classic has placed India firmly on the global athletics map. With support from world governing bodies, elite athletes, and major sponsors, the event offers a strong signal that India’s athletics future is poised for rapid expansion