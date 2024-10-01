India is trustworthy and dedicated partner for Jamaica: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has been a “trustworthy and dedicated” partner in Jamaica’s developmental journey.

Addressing a joint presser with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness following their bilateral discussions in New Delhi, PM Modi highlighted the significance of ‘people-to-people’ ties between the two nations.

“I am very happy to welcome PM Holness to India. This is the first-ever bilateral visit by a Jamaican Prime Minister to India, and we are giving this trip great significance,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“PM Holness has been a friend of India for a long time. We have met several times, and I’ve always found his views aligned towards enhancing relations with India.

His visit will not only strengthen our bilateral ties but also energise our engagement with the entire Caribbean region,” he added.

The PM mentioned that India-Jamaica relations are built on “common history, democratic values, and strong people-to-people connections”.

“Our relations are defined by four Cs – culture, cricket, Commonwealth, and CARICOM (Caribbean Community)… Business and investment between India and Jamaica is on the rise. India has always been a trustworthy and dedicated partner in Jamaica’s development journey,” PM Modi said while underlining India’s contributions to Jamaica’s skill development through ITEC and ICCR scholarships.

During their discussion, both leaders identified several initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation in multiple areas.

PM Modi expressed India’s readiness to share expertise in areas such as digital public infrastructure, small-scale industries, biofuel, innovation, health, education, and agriculture.

“We will focus on capacity building and training for the Jamaican military. We share common challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism,” he stated.

Spotlighting the deep historical ties between the two countries, PM Modi noted that about 70,000 people of Indian origin now call Jamaica home.

“I thank PM Holness and his government for their support in taking care of them.”

He also praised Jamaica’s embrace of Indian culture, including yoga, Bollywood, and folk music, while noting that Jamaican Reggae and dance forms are gaining popularity in India.

Both leaders also discussed global and regional issues, stressing the importance of peaceful dialogue.

“India and Jamaica share the same stance on the need for reform in global organisations, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC),” PM Modi said.

As a friendship gesture, the PM announced that the road in front of the Jamaican High Commission in New Delhi will now be known as ‘Jamaica Marg’, symbolising the deep friendship for future generations.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the importance of sports as a “connecting link” between the two nations, noting India’s admiration for Jamaican cricket legends like Courtney Walsh and Chris Gayle.

“I hope that today’s meeting will give more speed to our ties, just like Usain Bolt,” he added.

In his address, the Jamaican Prime Minister expressed gratitude for India’s warm hospitality and support.

“For nearly two centuries, Indians have contributed to Jamaica’s development in health, education, IT, and business. Their cultural impact is visible in our cuisine, music, and dance, and we commemorate Indian Heritage Day annually on May 10 to honour their arrival in 1845,” said Holness.

He also thanked India for its support during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative. He expressed appreciation for India’s role in providing scholarships and training under the ITEC program, which has benefited many Jamaican nationals.

Touching on security, Holness highlighted India’s role as a global leader in technology-driven solutions and its potential as a natural ally for Jamaica.

“Energy security is crucial for both Jamaica and India. As a small developing state, Jamaica’s development is closely tied to its energy security,” he added.

The meeting between the two leaders is expected to further boost bilateral cooperation and solidify ties between the two nations.