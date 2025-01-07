India to Field Biggest-Ever Contingent in India Open; Olympic Champs Axelsen, Se Young YoungOther Stars

New Delhi: Host India will field its biggest-ever contingent of 21 entries in the third edition of the India Open, the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, scheduled from January 14 to 19 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium.

India’s Increased Participation in 2025

In the previous two Super 750 editions, India had a total of 14 entries each. Last year, Asian Games men’s doubles gold medallists Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy reached the men’s doubles final, while Asian Games bronze medallist HS Prannoy made it to the men’s singles last four stages.

This edition will see 21 Indian entries—three in men’s singles, four in women’s singles, two in men’s doubles, eight in women’s doubles, and four in mixed doubles.

Star-Studded Line-Up

The tournament will see top international players such as Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen, An Se Young, and world No. 1 Shi Yuqi, leading a competitive field. This Super 750 event, which was elevated in 2023, offers a prize pool of USD 950,000 and 11,000 points for the champions.

Indian Contingent Making Their Mark

The 2025 India Open is a significant sign of India’s rise in global badminton. “With so many Indian players competing, it’s a remarkable sign of growth and rise of Indian badminton on the world stage,” said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, Badminton Association of India.

India will be looking to its top players like 2022 men’s singles champion Lakshya Sen, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, and the Chirag-Satwik pair for strong performances in this prestigious tournament.

Competitive Men’s and Women’s Doubles Fields

In the men’s doubles, China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, Paris Olympics silver medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia, Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto will also compete.

List of Indian Players: