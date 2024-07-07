India wins the toss, elect to field against SA in 2nd women’s T20I

Chennai: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the second women’s T20I here on Sunday.

SA are leading the three-match series 1-0.

India handed debut to wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry in place of Richa Ghosh, who had suffered concussion in the first match.

South Africa named an unchanged eleven.

The Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.