Sports
India wins the toss, elect to field against SA in 2nd women’s T20I
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the second women's T20I here on Sunday.
Chennai: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the second women’s T20I here on Sunday.
SA are leading the three-match series 1-0.
India handed debut to wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry in place of Richa Ghosh, who had suffered concussion in the first match.
South Africa named an unchanged eleven.
The Teams:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.